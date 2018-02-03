Terre Haute North bowling team ready for semi-state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bowling team will spare no competitors as they head to state.

The Terre Haute North Patriots are getting ready for Saturday competition.

We caught up with the group as they practiced.

They've made it semi-state the last two years.

They say this year, the team dynamic is a little bit different.

"This year, we've been more team-oriented, we've been working on that, and be more supportive if possible," Senior Brendon Cooper said.

The Patriots will be going to Anderson to compete.