Terre Haute North bowling team ready for semi-state

The Terre Haute North Patriots are getting ready for Saturday competition.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 10:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bowling team will spare no competitors as they head to state.

We caught up with the group as they practiced.

They've made it semi-state the last two years.

They say this year, the team dynamic is a little bit different.

"This year, we've been more team-oriented, we've been working on that, and be more supportive if possible," Senior Brendon Cooper said.

The Patriots will be going to Anderson to compete.

