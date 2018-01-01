Terre Haute man charged with molestation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man denies allegations that he molested an 11-year-old. Jimmy L. Baker Jr., 24, is being held in the Vigo County Jail with a bond set at $75,000.

Scroll for more content...

He has been charged with child molestation following an investigation by the THPD.

Baker appeared in Vigo Superior Court 1 on Wednesday where another hearing was set for April 23, 2017.

Baker's trial date is set for August 13th.

According to police, an 11-year-old girl said Baker allegedly initiated sexual contact with her.