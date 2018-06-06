Terre Haute Humane Society is taking care of nearly 40 more dogs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A major rescue operation leaves the Terre Haute Humane Society in a bind. We first told you about this situation on Tuesday.

News 10 spoke with Fred Strohm, the operations manager at the Humane Society. He says they found 45 dogs in a garage in Vigo County. Now, days later, they have extra staff and working extra hours to give these dogs a home.

"They don't have a voice," Strohm said. "Somebody has got to speak for them. So, that's why we are here."

The sheriff's office called the humane society for help.

"There was a handful of staff and a handful of volunteers. We made it happen because we had to," Strohm said.

Strohm was under the impression there wouldn't be that many dogs on the property, "We were initially told it was going to be 14. So we were ready for 14," he said. But, upon arrival, that's when he found there were nearly dozens. 45 dogs were all packed together in a garage in Vigo County.

"For half a second I was like 'what do we do?' But, then we just buckled down to do it," Strohm said.

The owner kept six dogs. Some of the dogs had to be euthanized. Now, 39 dogs are at the Terre Haute Humane Society. Strohm says the dogs will remains at there until they are ready to put up for adoption.

The humane society spent around $200 on vaccinations for the dogs. They brought in extra crates and have been showing the animals a lot of love. Strohm says it is a matter of weeks to days for these dogs to find a new home.

"The dogs are not socialized and or aren't familiar with the outside world. They have to learn to trust," he said. "We have to be patient and not force anything on them."

The humane society says they could use your help. Strohm says monetary donations are always welcome. He says they could also use more supplies, such as dish soap, bleach, and paper towels. If you want to volunteer, you can just stop by. You can find their hours and more information here.