Clear

Terre Haute Fire Department working to make residents aware of new tent ordinance

Terre Haute Fire officials want to make sure you know about a new ordinance.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 5:34 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire officials want to make sure you know about a new ordinance.

It applies to people with certain types of tents.

City leaders say they're making an increased effort to follow state law.

It applies to tents that are more than 400 square feet.

Inspectors are now looking at those tents for safety violations.

They will be checking for things like the presence of a fire extinguisher, clearly marked exits and items that may be combustible.

Officials we spoke with say they're hoping people will understand these changes.

"Over the past year, we've been trying to slowly introduce these rules to people that get tents," Norm Loudermilk from the Terre Haute Fire Department said.

To see the full ordinance, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teaming up to help those in need

Image

Let's Get Real teaches kids about the challenges of being an adult

Image

Rosedale Abuse Program

Image

United Methodist Village announces leadership changes

Image

Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Image

A cooler night ahead

Image

Freelandville Mission Trip

Image

Fire prevention parade

Image

News Terre Haute tent ordnance

Image

Statement on behalf of Danny Tanoos

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game