Terre Haute Fire Department working to make residents aware of new tent ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire officials want to make sure you know about a new ordinance.

It applies to people with certain types of tents.

City leaders say they're making an increased effort to follow state law.

It applies to tents that are more than 400 square feet.

Inspectors are now looking at those tents for safety violations.

They will be checking for things like the presence of a fire extinguisher, clearly marked exits and items that may be combustible.

Officials we spoke with say they're hoping people will understand these changes.

"Over the past year, we've been trying to slowly introduce these rules to people that get tents," Norm Loudermilk from the Terre Haute Fire Department said.

