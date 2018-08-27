Terre Haute Fire Department set to make their buildings safer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department hopes to make their fire stations safer for those who work in them.

The Board of Public Works will accept bids on a new exhaust system.

An assistant fire chief told us the system attaches directly onto the exhaust of the pipes of the fire apparatus.

This takes all fumes with carcinogens outside of the building.

The fire department received a $289,000 grant to put toward the project.

Bids should come in late next month with work beginning on the project in November.