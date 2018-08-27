TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department hopes to make their fire stations safer for those who work in them.
The Board of Public Works will accept bids on a new exhaust system.
An assistant fire chief told us the system attaches directly onto the exhaust of the pipes of the fire apparatus.
This takes all fumes with carcinogens outside of the building.
The fire department received a $289,000 grant to put toward the project.
Bids should come in late next month with work beginning on the project in November.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Fire Department set to make their buildings safer
- Terre Haute Fire Department wins state award
- Group receives a donation to help make popular Terre Haute festival safer
- West Terre Haute Police Department makes donation to community center
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Terre Haute department store closing up shop
- New Terre Haute apartment building nearing completion
- New ambulances on the way for Terre Haute Fire Department
- Crews respond to fire at Terre Haute Prairie Farms building
- Terre Haute movie premiere set for April
Scroll for more content...