Terre Haute Fire Department says goodbye to one of their own

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who dedicated his life to being a firefighter was laid to rest on Monday.
Billy Terrell spent the last 31-years of his life fighting fires with the Terre Haute Fire Department.
Last Tuesday, he died from medical complications.
He was 54-years-old.
On Monday, his fellow firefighters escorted him past his fire station, Station Two, for the final time.
The procession continued to Roselawn Cemetery in North Terre Haute where he was laid to rest.
