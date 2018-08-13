Terre Haute Community Bands ends their summer season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Community Band ended its summer season with a special tribute.
It came as a 'Tribute to Leonard Bernstein.'
Bernstein composed music across several genres.
The tribute took place at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Bernstein composed music for Broadway hits like West Side Story.
