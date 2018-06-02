Clear
Terre Haute Community Band holds festival at Fairbanks Park

Many enjoyed the weather, and the sounds of music Saturday night

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 9:39 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many enjoyed the weather, and the sounds of music Saturday night.

That's with the On the Banks of the Wabash Community Band Festival.

It took place at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

The free event featured the Terre Haute Community Band.

The Zionsville Concert Band out of Western Indiana joined the Terre Haute Community Band, helping the group kick off the evening.

"Being part of a whole and knowing that one part isn't really more important than the other, it's just great," said Susan Reynolds, Zionsville Concert Band member.

The event lasted all evening, with viewers from all over the Wabash Valley.

