Terre Haute Coca-Cola warehouse to move, around 15 will be out of a job

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Coca-Cola is looking to make local changes.

News 10 has learned operations are changing at the Terre Haute location.

We reached out to a spokesperson who says the warehouse on Lafayette Avenue will be closing.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated bought the warehouse last January.

Since then, the company has been assessing the needs in the area.

A new distribution facility will be built in Terre Haute.

Both of those changes should happen at the same time, in March.

The spokesperson told us less than 15 jobs will be lost.

That includes both full time and part-time positions.

The majority of the warehouse employees will transfer to other locations.

The company said it could better serve the region with these changes.