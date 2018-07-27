Terre Haute City Hall to close for active shooter training for one day next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Hall will turn into a training area for police officers for one day next week.

On August 1st, the Terre Haute Police Department will hold active shooter training at city hall.

City officials say officers will provide an in-person presentation to workers and then hold an active shooter scenario that will include officers using blank ammunition.

The training happens from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., but officials will close the building at 2:30 to prepare.