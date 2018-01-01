wx_icon Terre Haute 42°

wx_icon Robinson 38°

wx_icon Zionsville 36°

wx_icon Rockville 42°

wx_icon Casey 44°

wx_icon Brazil 42°

wx_icon Marshall 42°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Terre Haute City Council to take part in community forum on Feb. 1

Terre Haute's City Council won't meet next Thursday as originally scheduled. That's because they have no new business that needs addressed.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 3:43 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2018 3:43 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's City Council won't meet next Thursday as originally scheduled. That's because they have no new business that needs addressed.

Scroll for more content...

Instead, four council members will still spend that issue discussing city-related issues.

Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County will host a community forum on Feb. 1 at Clabber Girl from 6 to 8 p.m.

Council Members Karrum Nasser, Curtis Debaun, Earl Elliott and Todd Nation will participate.

Indiana law limits the number of council members who can take part to four.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It