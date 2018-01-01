Terre Haute City Council to take part in community forum on Feb. 1

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's City Council won't meet next Thursday as originally scheduled. That's because they have no new business that needs addressed.

Instead, four council members will still spend that issue discussing city-related issues.

Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County will host a community forum on Feb. 1 at Clabber Girl from 6 to 8 p.m.

Council Members Karrum Nasser, Curtis Debaun, Earl Elliott and Todd Nation will participate.

Indiana law limits the number of council members who can take part to four.