Terre Haute City Council approves several new policy changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The council passes some proposals on Thursday night.

There will no longer be "Sunshine" council meetings.

Now, the council will meet twice per month in regular sessions.

That means members can vote and introduce new topics at both meetings.

Also, council members will now vote on a paper ballot.

Those votes will be read aloud during meetings.

The council also approved changes to the police application process.

Previously, the department had to keep applications for two years before asking for new applications.

Now, it's just a one year list.

The goal is to encourage more people to apply.