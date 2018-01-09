Terre Haute Children's Museum hosts snow themed tot time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are young, budding scientists in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted a special snow-themed tot time on Tuesday.
It fit perfectly with our recent winter weather.
They had a chance to learn how each snowflake is unique.
Toddlers made a snowstorm in a jar, played with "snow-dough" and even had a chance to build a snowflake.
Tot programs are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Parent participation is mandatory.
If you want to learn more about the program, click here.