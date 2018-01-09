Terre Haute Children's Museum hosts snow themed tot time

wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted a special snow-themed tot time on Tuesday.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are young, budding scientists in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted a special snow-themed tot time on Tuesday.

It fit perfectly with our recent winter weather.

They had a chance to learn how each snowflake is unique.

Toddlers made a snowstorm in a jar, played with "snow-dough" and even had a chance to build a snowflake.

Tot programs are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Parent participation is mandatory.

If you want to learn more about the program, click here.

