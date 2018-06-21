Clear

Terre Haute Children Museum holds "Messy" Science Camp

Kids in the Wabash Valley got to get a little dirty while also learning about some cool science.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in the Wabash Valley got to get a little dirty while also learning about some cool science.

The Terre Haute Children Museum is holding a "Messy Science Camp" this week.

Kids from the fourth grade through kindergarten got to have some sloppy fun.

This week they have made bubble snakes, slime, and created people sized bubbles.

It's a way for the kids to stay busy while learn something cool while over the summer.

Even though the event ends Friday the kids have had quite the blast!

"What I liked is that it's really messy and the teachers are really nice. Everyone's nice too and I make lots of friends," Kendal Brentlinger, a messy scientist told News 10.

Now if your little one would like to attended one of these summer camps, there will be many more to come in the future.

Your urged to contact the children's museum to register ahead of time.

There number is (812) 235-5548.

