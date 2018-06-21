Clear

Terre Haute Air Show is just 58 Days Away

The Terre Haute Air Show takes place on August 18 and August 19. It's at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're just 59 days away from one of the biggest events of the year.

We're talking about the Terre Haute Air Show. News 10 spoke with Rick Burger on Wednesday.He's on the air show committee.

He said families can expect a four and a half hour air show. There will be 60 static airplanes on the ground.

They represent different eras including World War One and Two. Burger said the air show will be the biggest in the entire midwest.

"My promise to you from our committee, we've worked hard on this. This will be a great community event. Still expect, if you give us good weather, 60 thousand people in two days or more. So what a deal here," Burger said.

Tickets are on sale now.

