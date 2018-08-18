Terre Haute Air Show New Information

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. Saturday: TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Air Show Officials share via Text Alert that buses are being staged at Gate A for anybody who parked in outside parking.

ORIGINAL STORY: TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many are struggling to get into the much-awaited Terre Haute Air Show at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Officials say due to inclement weather, many general admission parking areas were unable to be used. Parking for general admission closed early Saturday morning, leading to alternate parking lots having to be used.

Since then, Air Show officials have shared that all parking lots are at full capacity.

News 10 spoke with Air Show Media Coordinator, Brittany Earl. She says walk-in traffic is allowed into the air show. However, no more vehicles are being allowed in. Earl adds that people who are walking up to the air show are being picked up by buses.

She says it is crucial that people do not park along State Roads near the airport. Earl says these abandoned vehicles will be towed. State Police will need these roads cleared to direct traffic after the air show.

For those who are unable to attend the Air Show today due to crowding, Earl says hold on to your ticket. General Admission tickets are good for either Saturday or Sunday, but can only be used for one day. For instance, if you planned to go Saturday but were unable to get in, as long as your ticket is unused, you are able to attend the show on Sunday.

To receive real-time updates from Terre Haute Air Show Officials, text "THAirShow" to 888-777.