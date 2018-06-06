VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned a former Vigo County Commissioner that was arrested at the end of last month is now facing additional charges, including strangulation.

David Decker was arrested at the end of May on charges of possession of meth and domestic battery.

Now we are learning Decker was arrested again for an incident that reportedly happened that same weekend.

It reportedly happened just after midnight on May 27th.

According to court documents, a state trooper saw the alleged victim walking on State Road 46 in Riley.

After checking on her, the victim said she was trying to get cell phone signal so she could call someone who would come and get her.

The trooper asked her if she needed help said they saw a knife mark on her arm and bruising around her neck.

When she was asked about what happened, the victim said "David" tried to kill her, adding Decker cut her with a pocket knife and then wrapped his hands around her neck.

The victim said Decker kept saying to her "tell me when you can't breathe" and covered her mouth and nose asking her if she was getting any air.

Decker is now facing charges of domestic battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, and two counts of strangulation.

Three of those charges are felonies.

Decker spent time in federal prison in 2009 for meth trafficking.