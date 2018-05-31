DESTREHAN, La. (AP) — A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.
The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.
Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly "anywhere in the world in one stop," reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.
Duplantis says Jesus Christ "wouldn't be riding a donkey" today -- "he'd be in an airplane flying all over the world."
Related Content
- Televangelist asking for $54 million to fund 4th private jet: 'Jesus wouldn't be riding a donkey'
- This televangelist is asking his followers to buy him a $54 million private jet
- Televangelist Says God Told Him He Needs $54M Private Plane
- Therapy Donkeys Help Salvation Army Bell Ringers
- Televangelist with Trump ties: 'Jesus himself gave us the flu shot'
- These are the most popular private jet destinations
- Private jet crashes, almost splits in two at Honduras airport
- Televangelist: God says I need a plane
- For Trump, Syria policy is all about the economy -- and private jumbo jets
- Este predicador evangélico pide a sus seguidores que le compren un jet privado de 54 millones de dólares