Teeter-tottering for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is teeter-tottering the night away for a cause.

It's a fundraiser for the Tri-Delta chapter at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Members have events planned throughout Saturday afternoon at Baesler's Market.

They also have to keep the teeter-totter going for 24 hours straight.

The money raised will go to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

You can help support them on Saturday.

There is a bake sale, raffles, and a children's hour.