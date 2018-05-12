Clear

Teeter-tottering for a good cause

A local group is teeter-tottering the night away for a cause.

Posted: May. 11, 2018 10:26 PM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 11:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is teeter-tottering the night away for a cause.

It's a fundraiser for the Tri-Delta chapter at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Members have events planned throughout Saturday afternoon at Baesler's Market.

They also have to keep the teeter-totter going for 24 hours straight.

The money raised will go to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

You can help support them on Saturday.

There is a bake sale, raffles, and a children's hour.

