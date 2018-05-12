Teeter-tottering for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is teeter-tottering the night away for a cause.
It's a fundraiser for the Tri-Delta chapter at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Members have events planned throughout Saturday afternoon at Baesler's Market.
They also have to keep the teeter-totter going for 24 hours straight.
The money raised will go to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
You can help support them on Saturday.
There is a bake sale, raffles, and a children's hour.