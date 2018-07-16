Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Teens in Terre Haute to host a protest Monday against gun violence

Teenagers in Terre Haute are hosting a die in. It’s a demonstration where people lie down as if they were dead.

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 9:24 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teenagers in Terre Haute are hosting a die in. It’s a demonstration where people lie down as if they were dead.

Scroll for more content...

They plan to do this outside of Congressman Larry Bucshon's office, located Downtown Terre Haute.

The protest is happening at 10 a.m. The teenagers in the group say the goal is action against gun violence.

Group meembers say too often people remember the names of the shooters and not the victims.

Saturday they set up at the Vigo County Courthouse. The group read the names of victims in school shootings, including the 17 killed in Parkland, FL.

They also remembered the victims at the Pulse Night Club as well as other shootings.

“Just because we don't have as much gun violence as other communities, doesn't mean we can't fight for this, can't fight for our lives. You never know if your community is next,” said Caitlyn Cantrell, Co-Founder of Terre Haute Teens for Action.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Spotty showers, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

Image

Families chug along to learn about trains at Children's Museum

Image

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Rose-Hulman reflects on positives of straw alternatives after recent study

Image

Honoring the fallen one mile at a time

Image

Fire department raising funds for injured pup

Image

Two injured in Friday night crash in Illinois

Image

Lengthy investigation lands two men behind bars, facing child solicitation, molesting charges

Image

Police investigating Dollar General robbery, looking for suspect

Image

Local teens host die-in in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st