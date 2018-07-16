Teens in Terre Haute to host a protest Monday against gun violence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teenagers in Terre Haute are hosting a die in. It’s a demonstration where people lie down as if they were dead.

They plan to do this outside of Congressman Larry Bucshon's office, located Downtown Terre Haute.

The protest is happening at 10 a.m. The teenagers in the group say the goal is action against gun violence.

Group meembers say too often people remember the names of the shooters and not the victims.

Saturday they set up at the Vigo County Courthouse. The group read the names of victims in school shootings, including the 17 killed in Parkland, FL.

They also remembered the victims at the Pulse Night Club as well as other shootings.

“Just because we don't have as much gun violence as other communities, doesn't mean we can't fight for this, can't fight for our lives. You never know if your community is next,” said Caitlyn Cantrell, Co-Founder of Terre Haute Teens for Action.