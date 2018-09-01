Teenager hit by car in Vigo County, injuries non-life threatening

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

That's after police said he was hit by car in Vigo County.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Friday on State Road 63, near Murphy Street in Prairieton.

Indiana State Police 18-year-old Jacob McDaniel was walking south when he was hit by a car.

McDaniel was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

The driver was not injured.

Police said the very light rain, dark of the night and McDaniel being in or near the roadway are still being investigated.