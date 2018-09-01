VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
That's after police said he was hit by car in Vigo County.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Friday on State Road 63, near Murphy Street in Prairieton.
Indiana State Police 18-year-old Jacob McDaniel was walking south when he was hit by a car.
McDaniel was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
The driver was not injured.
Police said the very light rain, dark of the night and McDaniel being in or near the roadway are still being investigated.
Related Content
- Teenager hit by car in Vigo County, injuries non-life threatening
- Vigo County manufacturing plant gets new life
- No serious injuries after Wednesday morning crash in Vigo County
- Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County
- Child suffers minor injuries after getting hit by car, driver reportedly flees the scene
- No serious injuries reported after Vigo County school bus rear-ended
- Vigo County beach to close
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- Floodwaters hit peak in Paris, now threaten Normandy
- OFFICIALS: Minor injuries after car crashed into bank building
Scroll for more content...