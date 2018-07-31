Teen room on the way for CASY

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teenagers with Chances and Services for Youth will now have their own place to hang out.
Thanks to Serve the Valley, a new teen room is now underway.
They helped work on a new room for the teens to hang out at the facility.
Before this, a basketball court was the only thing designated for teens.
The new room will have areas for movies, games, art, and more.
It's been a project in the works for some time, but Serve the Valley brought them closer.
The room is still in need of some more finishing touches.
