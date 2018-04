VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager now faces charges after a deadly crash on Friday night.

It happened on Hasselburger Avenue near U.S. Highway 41 in northern Vigo County.

Police told us a 17-year-old crossed the center line hitting a car head-on killing 61-year-old Regina Hair.

The teen faces charges of reckless homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence resulting in death.

Police believe drugs and high speeds were factors in the crash.