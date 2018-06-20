Technology prevents K9 officers from overheating

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – 90% of K9 deaths happen because of heat exhaustion. That's according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

That’s why police use specific technology to keep the dogs cool inside the car.

Each K9 squad car comes with a heat alarm. The horn will honk or the lights will flash once the car reaches 87 degrees inside, according to police.

Police say some cars have a built-in fan that kicks in or technology that pops the door open. That's so the K9 can escape the risk of over-heating.

Some cars even have facetime technology that allows the handler to check in on the dog.

The car cooling systems are around $3,000. The K9 unit is one of the most expensive programs to keep up with but police say the benefits far exceed the costs.

“I know my dogs throughout my career have saved my life more than a dozen times,” said Sergeant Todd Haller, a 20-year K9 handler. “That’s from people who are running from the law and want to hurt you to escape.”