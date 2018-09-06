Clear

Team of Mercy receives big donation

Team of Mercy is a not-for-profit group that helps people when their loved ones attempt or commit suicide.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One group gave back in a very big way on Thursday.

100 Women Who Care donated an impressive $15,600 to 'Team of Mercy.'

Executive Director Christina Crist said suicide is the most preventable death there is...and everyone needs to know it's okay to not be okay.

"This is going to help so many individuals on the road to recovery. It's going to help us educate the community on mental health illness and some signs and symptoms to hopefully prevent further suicide," Crist said.

Health experts say they normally see a spike in suicides with the change of seasons.

