Team Storm launches new way the community can report issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of kids got a chance to show off their hard work, and it could mean cleaner streets when it comes to storm drains.

Team Storm gave a presentation on Wednesday at the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute kids got together to present their Storm Water Community Watch.

It's an online program where the community can report issues for the city to repair.

It even goes as far as letting you upload a photo with a GPS tag, using a QR code.

It's a project these kids are happy to have worked on.

"It's really exciting that we can maybe make a difference with this project idea, and if we are to get it implemented that would be obviously super exciting," Trevor Langley from Team Storm said.

Team Storm consists of four kids.

The range from nine to 14-years-old.

They hope to even get this program involved with some social media apps.