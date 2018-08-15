Teaching kindness to kids at a young age

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kindness is taught at a young age...and that's why one man who has faced diversity his entire life is traveling to teach students that lesson.

Dr. Michael Goodman has Treacher Collins Syndrome.

It's a facial condition where your bones don't form all the way, impacting things like breathing and eating.

Dr. Goodman has traveled to almost 50 different schools telling students his story.

On Wednesday, he shared his story about why kindness is important to Sullivan County students.

"Everyone's fighting a battle...whether it be internal or external...we are going through something whether we show it or not," Dr. Goodman said.