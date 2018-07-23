Teachers get ready for back to school with camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Back to school season is here, but not just for your kids.
Teachers spent some time in camp this week.
Edcamp is an opportunity to connect and get the gears moving for the school year.
There were three sessions for teachers to improve their craft.
Organizers say the best way for educators to learn is by learning from another teacher.
