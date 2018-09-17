Clear

Teacher who tackled teen shooter throws 1st pitch at Wrigley

A suburban Indianapolis teacher who was shot in May while tackling a student who opened fire inside his classroom threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field before Sunday’s Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds game.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis teacher who was shot in May while tackling a student who opened fire inside his classroom threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field before Sunday’s Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds game.

Jason Seaman wore a No. 18 jersey with his name on the back when he took to the pitcher’s mound before the game, which the Reds won 2-1.

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy entered Seaman’s classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25 and opened fire, wounding Seaman and a student, 13-year-old Ella Whistler.

Seaman, a seventh-grade science teacher, tackled the teen and stopped the attack at the school about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The accused teen’s attorney says he’ll admit to carrying out the attack during a November juvenile court hearing.

