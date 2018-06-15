NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A teacher who stopped a school shooting says he waited a week before returning to look at the Indiana classroom where he tackled an armed student.
Jason Seaman tells the Indianapolis Star “it didn’t bother” him to visit the scene on June 1, the last day of the school year. He returned to the room at Noblesville West Middle School after students had departed.
Seaman and a student were shot on May 25. Police say it could have been far worse if Seaman, a former college football player, hadn’t tackled the shooter.
Seaman received a new car Wednesday from an Indianapolis-area dealer for his heroism. He says he visits injured student Ella Whistler each week in the hospital.
He says “without a doubt” he’ll be at school in the fall.
Related Content
- Teacher who stopped school shooting will return in fall
- Florida students return, wary but hopeful, to school shooting site
- Everything we know about the Noblesville West Middle School shooting that injured student, teacher
- Heroic Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman, school officials address Friday’s shooting
- Students to return to Florida school this week after fatal shooting
- Suspect held, SUV stopped after shooting at NSA gate
- Shoe Bus receives grant, make stop at Terre Haute school
- Schools across Illinois struggle to find substitute teachers
- New major at ISU addresses middle school math teacher shortage
- Minority students falling behind