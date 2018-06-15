Clear

Teacher who stopped school shooting will return in fall

A teacher who stopped a school shooting says he waited a week before returning to look at the Indiana classroom where he tackled an armed student.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A teacher who stopped a school shooting says he waited a week before returning to look at the Indiana classroom where he tackled an armed student.

Scroll for more content...

Jason Seaman tells the Indianapolis Star “it didn’t bother” him to visit the scene on June 1, the last day of the school year. He returned to the room at Noblesville West Middle School after students had departed.

Seaman and a student were shot on May 25. Police say it could have been far worse if Seaman, a former college football player, hadn’t tackled the shooter.

Seaman received a new car Wednesday from an Indianapolis-area dealer for his heroism. He says he visits injured student Ella Whistler each week in the hospital.

He says “without a doubt” he’ll be at school in the fall.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It