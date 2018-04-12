Clear
Taya Kyle, widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle shares message of living as a military wife

The widow of a US Navy Seal sniper wants you to know a serviceman or woman is more than the uniform.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 4:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 6:30 PM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The widow of a US Navy Seal sniper wants you to know a serviceman or woman is more than just the uniform.

The Wabash Valley Base Community Council hosted this event.

Taya Kyle was in Terre Haute on Thursday to talk about her life as a military wife and the loss of her husband, Chris Kyle.

Chris Kyle served several tours in Iraq but was murdered at home.

Taya spoke about the struggle families face when someone is deployed and what happens when a member of the military comes home.

"Sometimes we have a tendency to look at people in uniform and think that they're just the uniform and there is so much more to them and they can really be valuable assets to businesses," Kyle told us.

