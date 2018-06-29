Tax abatements could lead the way to 200 new $18 an hour jobs in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The former Pfizer property could soon have a new tenant thanks to a 10-year tax abatement.

The abatement was requested by Saturn Petcare from the Vigo County Council.

A council sub-committee approved the 10-year abatement at a Thursday night meeting.

The company plans to make a $38 million investment in overhauling the Pfizer property.

If the pet-care company moves in, it would bring 200 jobs that pay more than $18 an hour.

Saturn scrapped plans to move into the former Kellogg's plant in Seelyville earlier this month.