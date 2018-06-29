VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The former Pfizer property could soon have a new tenant thanks to a 10-year tax abatement.
Scroll for more content...
The abatement was requested by Saturn Petcare from the Vigo County Council.
A council sub-committee approved the 10-year abatement at a Thursday night meeting.
The company plans to make a $38 million investment in overhauling the Pfizer property.
If the pet-care company moves in, it would bring 200 jobs that pay more than $18 an hour.
Saturn scrapped plans to move into the former Kellogg's plant in Seelyville earlier this month.
Related Content
- Tax abatements could lead the way to 200 new $18 an hour jobs in Vigo County
- 200 jobs could come to Seelyville, board talks tax abatements
- Vigo County courthouse murals reflect 200 years of county history
- Council talks business: JADCORE tax abatement and Pyrolyx bonds
- Sony DADC layoffs prompt questions regarding company's tax abatements
- Vigo County property tax deadline nearing
- 200 new jobs on the way to Seelyville
- Vigo County traffic stop leads police to accused sex offender
- Vigo County sends property tax bills to landowners
- The Vigo County property tax deadline is Thursday