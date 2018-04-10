Tattoo shop honors Garrett Sands with special designs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local tattoo shop is doing something special to honor the life of a 17-year-old. William Garrett Sands died at a Terre Haute house party that ended in gunfire.

Queen City Classic Tattoos is offering special designs in memory of Garrett. The artists are donating their time and helping a grieving family.

The owner, Jeremy Clarke, told News 10 that they wanted to help in any way they can and to give back to the community.

"Everybody is really taking it among themselves to really wrap their arms around their family," Clarke said.

The tattoo comes in 16 different designs. The shop is offering a flash price of $40, but the owners say it is not about a cheap tattoo.

"It's about showing support and love for the family," Clarke said.

Christine Mundell got her first tattoo. She was a classmate and a friend to Garrett. Mundell says this is her way of honoring his memory.

"He was outgoing and bubbly," Mundell said. "He just really liked to laugh and make other people laugh."

It's a colorful reminder that no matter where you, to never forget those close to your heart.

Clarke says Garrett was one of their own. Both Garrett's sister and his aunt work at the Queen City.

It's a heartwarming example of the community coming together to support a local family.

"There is a huge demonstration of support," Clarke said. "We are all in the situation where we don't really know what to do or say, but we want to show love."

The shop is also doing special sales on piercings as well as offering hand-made prints. All proceeds raised will go directly to Garrett's family.

