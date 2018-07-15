Taste of Terre Haute starts Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone will have the chance to explore some delicious food next week.
The Taste of Terre Haute starts on Monday.
The event highlights a variety of restaurants in the area.
Each restaurant will feature its own deal or special menu.
The goal is to help the economy by trying something new.
It runs for two weeks, and there are about 30 restaurants signed up.
Delish Cafe, Dunkin Donuts, J Gumbo's, and the Sycamore Winery are just a few.
For a full list, click here.
