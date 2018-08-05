TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People experienced the Taste of India this weekend!
It's an annual fundraiser through the India Association of Terre Haute.
The event reflected different parts of India's food and culture. It also raises money for the Meels on Wheels programs and the Griffin Bike Park.
People could stop by for a night of dining and dancing on Rose-Hulman's campus, where the event was held.
The India Association of Terre Haute holds this event every other year. Money raised always goes to helping the community.
Related Content
- Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food
- Get a 'Taste of India' this weekend at Rose-Hulman
- Fork in the Road: Taste Terre Haute
- Taste of Terre Haute starts Monday
- 100 Men Who Cooking mixing food with fundraising during weekend event
- New United States quarter released showcasing local historical park
- Best in ISU music showcase talent in annual concert
- Red Skelton museum exhibit showcases his love of travel, art
- Taste of Clinton event to help revitalize city
- Clay Youth Food Program
Scroll for more content...