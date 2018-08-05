Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People experienced the Taste of India this weekend!

It's an annual fundraiser through the India Association of Terre Haute.

The event reflected different parts of India's food and culture. It also raises money for the Meels on Wheels programs and the Griffin Bike Park.

People could stop by for a night of dining and dancing on Rose-Hulman's campus, where the event was held.

The India Association of Terre Haute holds this event every other year. Money raised always goes to helping the community.