Tanoos's attorneys release a statement on his behalf

Danny Tanoos's mugshot

News 10 has received a statement from Danny Tanoos's attorneys on his behalf the same day he was officials charged with three felony counts of bribery.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 3:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

You can read the full statement below:

"In February of 2016, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated a bribery investigation of Mr. Daniel Tanoos and others. No charges from that investigation were filed against Mr. Tanoos. Now, after approximately 2 years of investigation, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has now filed bribery charges against Mr. Tanoos from the same FBI investigation. Mr. Tanoos has maintained his innocence during his cooperation with the investigation and will continue to vehemently deny the charges now filed. Mr. Tanoos has dedicated 20 years to the Vigo County School Corporation and its students as the Superintendent and is proud of that service. Because of that dedication Mr. Tanoos will aggressively fight these charges.

On behalf of Daniel Tanoos,
James H. Voyles and Jennifer M. Lukemeyer
Attorneys for Daniel Tanoos"

Tanoos is set to go to trial on December, 6th. 

