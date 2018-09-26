Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos will be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis.

The Marion County, Indiana prosecutor filed charges against Tanoos on Monday.

Federal agents point to three separate instances that led to felony bribery charges filed against Tanoos.

The federal agents who worked this case say Tanoos asked for favors from Energy Systems Group (ESG) in exchange for jobs in the school corporation.

Tanoos will appear in court in person Wednesday morning for an initial hearing.

The judge will let Tanoos know what the charges are and the possible penalties if he's convicted.

From there, the judge will set a few dates, including a trial date and pre-trial conference.

Both sides have already agreed Tanoos will remain free on his own recognizance.

He's been ordered to submit his fingerprints to the state.

We'll also find out if the judge sets any other conditions on his release at the hearing.