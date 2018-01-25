Taco Tequilla Mexican Grill and Cantina opening second location

Scroll for more content...

CLINTON, Ind (WTHI) - We all know Clinton Indiana is known for Italian food but now you can add a little Mexican flare! Taco Tequilla Mexican Grill and Cantina will be opening soon in Clinton. there's already a very popular location on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute. you're looking at video from inside the Terre Haute restaurant now. work is wrapping up at the Clinton location. Taco Tequilla's will be located at Blackman and Main streets. The Clinton location is expected to open in February.