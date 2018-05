TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders will revisit some plans to clean up the former Coke and Carbon Plant.

The City Development Commission met on Wednesday evening.

Members revealed the bids to continue the cleanup at the Brownfield site at 13th and Hulman Streets.

They felt the bids were too high, so they tabled the item for now.

This specific part of the project involved removing vegetation.

The group will now rework the plans to ask for new bids.