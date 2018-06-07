TSA orders passengers to evacuate Houston's Hobby airport

HOUSTON (AP) — Passengers catching early-morning flights were told to evacuate Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport early Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

According to an Associated Press journalist going through the checkpoint, Transportation Security Administration workers shouted “Shut it down! Everyone leave!” at about 4:35 a.m. on Thursday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate.

The concern involved a “suspicious device” discovered during screening, according to airport officials.

According to KTRK, the device in question was a novelty grenade found in a boy scout’s bag. The security checkpoint has reopened for passenger screening, although the airport said travelers should expect some delays.

This happened only a day after police detained “an impatient passenger” who made comments about explosives in a bag at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said the unidentified passenger’s “inappropriate comment” prompted a bomb squad to close the international terminal for nearly an hour.