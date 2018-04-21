TREES Inc. and volunteers help plant new trees in the city

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protecting our Earth by planting more trees.

That's what TREES Inc. along with Indiana State University students did this morning.

The group planted trees along South 7th Street in Terre Haute.

Last year the city rebuilt 7th street, and had to take out several trees.

This year the volunteers are working to put them back in place.

"I'm a trees guy. So I think it's great that anytime someone plants a tree it's good for the community," said Brian Conley, TREES Inc. vice president.

More than thirty volunteers came out to help plant Saturday morning.

The group hopes to continue planting and beautifying the city.