Clear

TREES Inc. and volunteers help plant new trees in the city

Protecting our Earth by planting more trees.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2018 3:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protecting our Earth by planting more trees.

Scroll for more content...

That's what TREES Inc. along with Indiana State University students did this morning.

The group planted trees along South 7th Street in Terre Haute.

Last year the city rebuilt 7th street, and had to take out several trees.

This year the volunteers are working to put them back in place.

"I'm a trees guy. So I think it's great that anytime someone plants a tree it's good for the community," said Brian Conley, TREES Inc. vice president.

More than thirty volunteers came out to help plant Saturday morning.

The group hopes to continue planting and beautifying the city.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It