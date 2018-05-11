Clear

THPD's annual Fallen Officer Ceremony falls just one day after saying goodbye to Officer Pitts

The Terre Haute Police Department honored their fallen in a special ceremony on Thursday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department honored their fallen in a special ceremony on Thursday.

It happened just one day after laying Officer Rob Pitts to rest.

Each year, the police department holds a special ceremony called "The Fallen Officer Ceremony."

Little did they know, it would fall just one day after saying goodbye to Officer Pitts.

Each year, the ceremony takes place in the parking lot of Terre Haute Police headquarters.

Officer Pitts' name was added to the list.

Now, the THPD has lost a total of 13 officers in the line of duty,

Chief John Plasse told News 10 it was tough reading his friends' names, but nothing compared to what they did for their community.

"I was doing okay until I had to read Rob's name for the first time." Chief Plasse said. "I remember back when I did Brent's name for the first time too. I had the same kind of reaction. But I know the Lord was helping me get through that."

Officer Brent Long was killed in the line of duty seven years ago this July.

