THPD welcomes new K9 officer

A new officer has joined the Terre Haute Police Department. The catch? This one is on four legs!

Posted: Apr. 29, 2018 11:54 AM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new officer has joined the Terre Haute Police Department. The catch? This one is on four legs!

THPD's Ryan Adamson tweeted the above photo Sunday morning.

The photo shows K9 Dax, the newest addition to THPD.

Adamson says Dax is a "result of our generous community and we are thankful."

Officer Adamson adds that Dax is handled by Sgt. Justin Sears and is filling the void left by K9 Arie.

Arie served seven years alongside handler Sgt. Justin Sears.

Arie died earlier this year due to medical complications.

