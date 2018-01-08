wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

THPD still looking into case of missing woman even after vehicle found

Terre Haute Police say the discovery of a missing woman's car last week does not change the course of their investigation into her disappearance.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 3:01 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 7:04 PM

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police say the discovery of a missing woman's car last week does not change the course of their investigation into her disappearance.

Police confirmed a Honda CRV pulled from a pond in rural Vigo County belonged to Alice ‘Anita’ Oswald.

She's the subject of a Silver Alert who has not been seen since early November.

Police Chief John Plasse says they're still looking in the same direction they were before discovering Oswald's vehicle.

The vehicle they recovered on Jan. 5 contained the body of a white female. The Vigo County Coroner's Office has submitted DNA samples for testing in order to confirm that body's identity.

According to Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos that process will take anywhere from two to six weeks to complete.

