UPDATE: Suspected credit card thief caught

Police told News 10 they have captured the man accused of using stolen credit cards in Terre Haute.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 12:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 4:09 PM

The suspect's name is unclear at this time. 

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. 

Original story below 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are looking for a man who's been using stolen credit cards around town.

Take a look at the picture provided to News 10 from Terre Haute Police. Detectives are wanting to know this man's name and whereabouts.

If you can help, please contact Terre Haute Police at 812-244-2675 or 812- 238-1661 or Crime Stoppers 812-238-STOP.

