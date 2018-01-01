THPD investigating two robberies Monday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department reports they responded to two different robberies in the city on Monday evening.

The first happened just after 10:15 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of N. 25th Street.

Two victim’s told police that a two suspects entered their home and stole money. They were gone before police arrived at the home.

The second robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. 24th Street. The victim told police he was robbed by two suspects. No injuries were reported.

Both robberies are under investigation at this time. News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.