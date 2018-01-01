THPD investigating armed robbery at Meto PCS on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are investigating an armed robbery at a store on Fort Harrison Road.

THPD reports a white male wearing dark clothing walked into Metro PCS around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The clerk stated he had a knife and demanded money.

No injuries were reported but the suspect was able to get away with money before police arrived.

If you have any information in connection to this case, call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.