THPD honors fallen, guards wreath during National Police Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local officers are honoring fallen comrades.

Scroll for more content...

National Police week is underway in Washington, D.C. Terre Haute Chief of Police John Plasse and others are there representing Vigo County.





Chief Plasse says he makes this trip just about every year. It's a time officers from across the country can show support for each other while honoring the memory of those who gave all.

Police week began with a candlelight vigil Sunday and continues with survivors visiting the National Law Enforcement Memorial where the names of more than twenty-one thousand officers killed in the line of duty etched in stone.

A wreath dedicated to the fallen is under constant watch. Chief Plasse says officers stand guard for ten minute shifts. He stood watch with other Terre Haute officers and Swansea, Massachusetts police Monday.

"You're thinking not to do anything wrong because people are watching you and you're there to guard that wreath. You think about people there on the wall, twenty-one thousand officers, that gave their life and that's right in the middle of that."

Chief Plasse says people from all over know about the loss of Officer Rob Pitts and have extended their condolences. He says it makes this year's ceremonies "hit a little closer to home."

The group will stay in D.C. for a ceremony Tuesday and then return home to a place Chief Plasse says he is grateful to live.

"We know that our community supports us and they show that in good times and the bad. It means a lot when we have bad times and they come out to support us."

Plasse also wanted to convey his gratitude to the community following services for Officer Pitts noting the shear number of people who attended.

"I know what great of a community we have but for them to chow up the way the did, especially Sullivan County. One of our officers that left, went to the FBI, is from Sullivan and he rode with me in the procession down for Rob's funeral and he made the comment that I don't know if anyone else that is in Sullivan county wasn't there, it was just so many people there for that small community."

"Just overwhelming the support that we get and I just want to thank everyone for that."