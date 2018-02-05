THPD K9 passes away from medical complications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department reports K9 Arie passed away over the weekend.

9-year-old Arie passed away Saturday night from medical complications.

THPD reports Arie and handler Sgt. Sears were ‘perfect partners’ and that ‘over the past 7 years the pair has been responsible for many suspect apprehensions as well as many narcotic arrests,’ THPD reported.

The Terre Haute Police Department stated they are grateful for Arie and the relentless effort he put forth day in and day out.

A memorial is being planned and details will be released when information becomes available.