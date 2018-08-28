THPD Drug Task Force finds a batch of drugs geared toward children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a drug alert that all local parents need to be aware of.
The Terre Haute Police Department Drug Task Force has removed a batch of drugs geared toward children off the streets.
Police say the products are laced with THC.
Police are not releasing much other information, saying the investigation is ongoing.
Parents are reminded to always monitor what your children are taking in.
