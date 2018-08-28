Clear

THPD Drug Task Force finds a batch of drugs geared toward children

Police say the products are laced with THC.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 2:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a drug alert that all local parents need to be aware of.

The Terre Haute Police Department Drug Task Force has removed a batch of drugs geared toward children off the streets.

Police say the products are laced with THC.

Police are not releasing much other information, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Parents are reminded to always monitor what your children are taking in.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
More heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Prosecutor's Office releases more information on the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Full Prosecutor's Office Press Conference in the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

Image

The Little Italy 5k

Image

Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday

Image

The Women's Day Equality March

Image

Bicycle crash involving child

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm